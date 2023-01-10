SIX to Hold Open Call for Future Broadway and National Tour Replacements

An in-person open call for Six will be held in Boston at the Huntington Theatre on Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

Prepare 16-32 bars of a contemporary pop song, and bring sheet music and your book.

Also bring a hardcopy picture and resume.

Must have: "Incredible pop voices, strong dance skills, great comedic instincts, and the ability to interact well with an audience."

All performers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this call with no exceptions, meaning you received at least your 2nd dose in a 2-dose series or a single-dose vaccine.

Email sixmusicalcasting@gmail.com with questions.

For callbacks, you can familiarize yourself with the show material visit this link: www.tinyurl.com/SIXMaterial

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 31 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. A release date for physical formats (CD and Vinyl) will be announced soon. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, just completed a run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre on December 31, 2022, and is Omaha, NE through January 8, 2023. The Aragon tour will play the Palazzo® Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas beginning March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 through October 2, 2022, just played Dallas' Winspear Opera House this past December, and will play Appleton, WI on January 17, 2023, and St. Louis, MO beginning January 24, 2023.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and in Brisbane, Australia.