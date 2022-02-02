SIX Writers Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

Feinstein's/54 Below will present An Evening with Marlow & Moss 3: Lost in New York on Monday, February 7 for two performances only at 7 PM and 9:45 PM. Tickets start at $45, with VIP and Premium seats starting at $65. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/MarlowMoss.

Join Marlow and Moss -writers of hit musicals such as SIX and... yep, no that's it - for an evening of entertainment as they bash you through some of their latest work.



Expect loads of new material, fabulous special guests, and attempts at relatable NYC humour in between the songs ("anyone here come from Brooklyn?!?!"). They're also planning a Simon and Garfunkel-style cover of Owl City's mega-hit "Fireflies," but thankfully there's still plenty of time for them to change their minds.

Cover charges start at $45 and premium and VIP seats are available starting at $55. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/MarlowMoss. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.