SIX Will Host The Big May Giveaway Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SIX will host The Big May Giveaway on Monday, May 6 at 7pm, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Audience members who attend the May 6 performance will receive an exclusive piece of royal SIX swag.

Select members of the Queendom will receive additional prizes from partners, including MAC Cosmetics, Bond 45 (Home of the Queens Corner), Hershey's Chocolate World Times Square, Starbright Floral Design, Museum of Broadway, Schmackary's, The Civilian Hotel, BlissBomb, P.S. Kitchen, Brooklyn Chop House, Mermaid Oyster Bar, and Empire Steak House.

The Big May Giveaway is a part of the SIXth of the Month Series of special events, in-theatre activations, and exclusive content curated for SIX's audience members and fans.

Future SIXth of the Month events will be announced on the SIX Broadway social channels and the Queendom email list. Follow @SIXBroadway or sign up at SIXONBROADWAY.com/signup.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin and Jenny Mollet.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 92 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, on tour throughout Europe, and at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.