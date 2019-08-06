SIX To Hit The High Seas On Norwegian Cruise Line

It was announced today that SIX, the critically-acclaimed British pop musical about Henry VIII's six wives will debut on board Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway and Getaway cruise ships beginning next month.

The show joins Rock of Ages, After Midnight, and Burn The Floor as part of the cruise line's Broadway entertainment lineup.

This news comes hot on the heels of the announcements that the show will open on Broadway this Spring at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and return to Chicago in 2020.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

"From its student beginnings at the Edinburgh Festival, via the West End we're absolutely thrilled to bring SIX to Broadway," said the producers. "Toby and Lucy have created an empowering musical about six of the most misrepresented women in history that couldn't be more timely. We can't wait for New York audiences to see the production at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

24-year-old Toby Marlow and 25-year-old Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is now playing an open-ended West End run to sold out houses. SIX earned five Laurence Olivier Award nominations this year, including Best New Musical. A UK tour opens in October 2019 and will run concurrently with the London production.





