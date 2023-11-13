SIX Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 8, 2024

A new block of tickets has just been released for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Tony Award-winning global smash hit musical Six, and tickets are now available through September 8, 2024. Six is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

Now through December 3, the Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kristina Leopold, Aubrey Matalon, and Cassie Silva as Alternates.

Beginning December 5, a new Broadway cast will star Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. Wesley Carpenter and Sierra Fermin will also join the current Broadway Alternates on December 5.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"



The Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 68 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

The Boleyn tour of Six launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.