SIX Releases New Block of Tickets

SIX, the eight-time Tony Award-nominated musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has released a new block of tickets. Tickets are now on sale through November 20, 2022. Six celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

The Broadway production of Six is currently nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Original Score for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss; Best Direction of a Musical for Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage; Best Choreography for Carrie-Anne Ingrouille; Best Costume Design of a Musical for Gabriella Slade; Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Tim Deiling; Best Sound Design of a Musical for Paul Gatehouse and Best Orchestrations for Tom Curran.

Immediately following the Tony nomination announcement, the Tony Award-nominated cast of Six performed live in Times Square as part of Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan's "Let's Do London" campaign launch. Six's performance kicked off the city's largest international tourism campaign launching in the U.S.

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection. For full policy details, click here.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 and will play to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. Six is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and on an Australia & New Zealand Tour.