SIX Cancels West End Performances Through 27 September
Six the Musical has cancelled all West End performances through 27 September.
The Arts Theatre provided the following statement on its website:
It is great sadness that we must announce we are cancelling all performances of SIX at the Arts Theatre up to and including 27 September 2020.
You do not have to do anything, your ticket providers will be in touch regarding options for your booking.
We are still unsure when we will have out performances up and running again but rest assured, we will be back.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we hope that you join us in the Queendom as soon as possible.
The Arts Theatre Family
It was recently announced that Six will play at 12 open air drive-in concert venues in London and other UK cities from Bristol to Edinburgh as part of Live Nation Entertainment's Utilita Live From The Drive-In summer season.
Designed to comply with all official guidelines, Utilita Live From The Drive-In will deliver the UK's premier drive-in experience, boasting concert quality sound from a live stage with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens, creating an arena or stadium concert feel in a safe Drive-In setting adhering to the Government's current social distancing rules to protect fans, artists, crews and staff at all times.
Six will perform an 8-show week in each venue with customers arriving by car but able to step outside, picnic and party while they watch the festival-style live stage show from their own dedicated area next to their vehicle.
From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic in SIX to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.
Six was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, won the WOS award for Best Musical 2020, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and in front of thousands at West End Live.
Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with Direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Set Design by Emma Bailey, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Deiling, Sound Design by Paul Gatehouse, Musical Orchestration by Tom Curran, Musical Supervisor Joe Beighton, Musical Director Katy Richardson.
