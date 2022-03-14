SIX Announces Partnership with the Save The Music Foundation

The Broadway producers of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, have announced their partnership with the Save the Music Foundation to bring a Keys + Kids Grant to Q252 The Queens School of Inquiry. Through this contribution, the students - in grades SIX through 12 - will receive one Casio Celviano Grand Hybrid Piano (the most advanced technology in digital pianos) and ten Casio WK-7600 Music Workstations with Gig Bags (allowing students to compose, record and perform their compositions, & safely take keyboards home to practice).

SIX hopes to maximize the Foundation's efforts to ensure that all children have the opportunity to participate in and be empowered by instrumental music education programs. SIX will donate $1.00 for every ticket sold between March 14 and March 28.

On the announcement of the grant, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss said "Save the Music is doing amazing work in helping young people to discover and hone their musical talent. We are so happy to be a part of this wonderful program by providing these instruments and the joy of learning to be a musician to these kids."

Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music, said "This partnership has been a long time coming since our initial conversations with SIX Broadway in 2020. Now that shows and schools are back in-person, we're excited to bring the "queens" to a school in Queens! Thank you for your generous donation of a Keys + Kids Piano Grant to Q252 The Queens School of Inquiry."

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $63 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,290 schools in 286 school districts around the country-impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music and its efforts at www.savethemusic.org.

SIX is playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Keri René Fuller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, and Hana Stewart.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says SIX "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

For performances through April 30, 2022, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For full policy details, click here.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.

SIX will launch the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. SIX is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.