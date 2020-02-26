SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!

The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical Sing Street starring the cast of the critically acclaimed New York Theatre Workshop production.

Celebrating the Lyceum box office opening and flashing back to the year Sing Street is set, tickets will be available at the 1982 price of $40, when you purchase between Thursday, February 27 and Tuesday, March 3 only. Tickets available at the Lyceum Theatre box office and at Telecharge.com.

SING STREET begins performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and opens Sunday April 19, 2020. Tickets for Sing Street on Broadway now on sale!

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.

SING STREET on Broadway stars Max Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart ("Blue Bloods") as Larry, Martin Moran (All The Rage) as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Brenock O'Connor ("Alex Rider") as Conor, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne, Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny, Anthony Genovesi as Declan, with off-stage covers Ilan Eskenazi ("Iron Fist"), Dashiell Eaves (A Behanding In Spokane), Michael Lepore and Jace Reinhard. Additional casting for Sing Street on Broadway to be announced soon.

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Frozen), sound design by Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), video design by Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy) & Brad Peterson (West Side Story), music supervision by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) & Peter Gordeno, orchestrations & arrangements by Martin Lowe, Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, with production stage manager Matt DiCarlo, and General Management by 321 Theatrical Management.





