SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK Will Be Developed Into a Broadway Musical

The Hollywood Reported has revealed that stage and screen producer and director James D. Stern has acquired the rights to develop Silver Linings Playbook- the 2012 film starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence- into a musical theater production.

Read the full story HERE.

"I've thought Silver Linings Playbook would make a perfect musical since it was first released," Stern shared. "I am thrilled to now be moving ahead with wonderful creative writers to open this show on Broadway."

In the film, after spending four years in a psychiatric hospital, Pat Solitano Jr., (Cooper) a former teacher, moves back in with his mother and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. He meets a young widow, Tiffany Maxwell (Lawrence), who offers to help him get his wife back if he enters a dance competition with her. As they train, the two become close and develop a friendship as they examine their relationships with themselves and those around them.

Silver Linings Playbook was Oscar-nominated for the four acting categories, and earned Jennifer Lawrence the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.