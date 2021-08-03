SILENCE OF PANDEMIC - The Photography Of Kurt Boone to be Presented at Village Works

During the Covid-19 Pandemic while most of New York City adhered to stay at home orders, Kurt Boone worked as an essential worker for the Fly Over The City courier service. In addition to the many deliveries for people working from home, Boone often delivered the prescriptions from medical facilities to their patients. As a courier he traveled across Manhattan, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and parts of New Jersey during the height of the pandemic.

A known street photographer with several published books, Boone documented as much as possible with his iphone 7 camera, understanding the moment in history he was uniquely witnessing.



Boone intends by presenting these images in a gallery setting and in publication to stir reflection of this tragic and contemplative time in New York City, while we remember the family, friends and neighbors who passed away from the Covid 19. The timing of the Black Lives Matter movement and society's reaction to the murder of George Floyd created a new jucture in his work with the vibrant protest signs and spontaneous art against police brutality that was created, further adding to the important historical nature of his photographs.



Kurt Boone's photo books on street culture, the bike messenger lifestyle and graffiti arts are included in the Metropolitan Museum Of Art Library, The Museum of Modern Art, New York Historical Society and Schomburg Center for Research on Black Culture among other libraries and are sold at many bookstores.





VILLAGE WORKS 90-B 3rd Street New York NY 10003

villageworksnyc.com

