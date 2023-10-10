SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

The tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

Shucked will embark on a North American tour in the fall of 2024. The tour will tech and begin performances at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode Island and will play over 30 cities in its first season including Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Durham, East Lansing, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Nashville, Orlando, San Antonio, Schenectady, St. Louis, Washington D.C., and of course… Tampa with many more to be announced.

 

“Shucked is a musical full of laughs, great tunes and a whole lot of corn.” said Bosner. “It was written from the heart and for the heartland. We could not be more excited to bring what audiences have been enjoying on Broadway to all our favorite cities across the country.”

 

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

 

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

 

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

 

Shucked is also playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre (2018 West 41st Street).

 

Shucked is produced on Broadway by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.

 

The Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE.  The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.

 Photo credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman




