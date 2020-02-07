SHE MAKES ME LAUGH Will Return to Caveat

This leap year, She Makes Me Laugh is giving back to our community leaders. In 2019, Trish Nelson, founder of Banter Girl, won a civil suit against Ken Friedman and the Spotted Pig for sexual harassment. Trish and the other plaintiffs were meant to receive 20% of the Spotted Pig's profit moving forward - only for the Spotted Pig to turn around and shut down. Trish and other women are now looking to buy the Spotted Pig. Come and help us build a new type of empire.

SHE MAKES ME LAUGH

February 28th @ Caveat

Doors @ 6:30/Show @ 7:00

$15 in advance/$20 at the door

Hosted by Laura Zabolotsky, Maria Bobila, Ashley Lara, & Michaela O'Brian

Featuring:

Savannah DesOrmeaux (Refinery29, American Horror Story, XChange Rate)

Eileen Hanley (UCB)

Melissa Stokoski (Handmaid's Tale: The Musical)

Youngmi Mayer (Feeling Asian Podcast)

Taylor Garron (Chris Gethard Presents, Reductress)

Fareeha Khan (Comedy Central, Adult Swim, MTV)





