SHARK-NADO! Musical Parody to Bite Into NYC with Industry Reading

Inspired by the cult hit made-for-TV-movie, "Sharknado", "Shark-Nado! An Unauthorized Musical Parody" is set for a one-time-only industry reading that is sure to give new meaning to the "Great White" way!

Spawning five sequels, and international panning, the so-bad-it's-good TV movie tells the harrowing story of a series of tornados that pick sharks out of the ocean, thus sending these blood hungry animals flying all over Los Angeles.

In this spectacular stage parody the premise is fleshed out in musical form as ex-pro surfer Gil, his ex-wife, and his ex-son must fight for their lives when the flying sharks attack! Featuring an original rock score and plenty of surprises, Shark-nado! is a sharp, irreverent, and meteorologically inaccurate comedy.

With music and lyrics by Jordan Wolfe and book by Patrick Robert Kelly, the reading features the greatest stars of stage and screen - Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Taylor Crousore (NEWSical), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Scott Richard Foster (Brooklyn The Musical), Michael West (When Pigs Fly, Forbidden Broadway, NEWSical), and Laura Woyasz (Wicked).

Tom and Michael D'Angora (NEWSical, The Marvelous Wonderettes) direct with music direction by Ed Goldschneider (NEWSical, Urinetown).







This not-so-loving rock musical parody will be performed Friday, November 10th, at 3:00pm at Theatre Row. For more information, email Info@TomDangora.com.

