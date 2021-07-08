SCHOOL OF ROCK's Sophia Eleni to Release First Single

Two 17-year-old former swings from the Broadway production, School of Rock, have

teamed up to write and produce fresh, yet nostalgic pop music. Sophia Eleni's first single, OldSchool Kind of Love, is set to be released on July 9, 2021. The song features the angelic vocals of Sophia Eleni (Sophia Eleni Kekllas), with musical performances by Sophia and Paul Luke Bonenfant. The duo collaborated in writing OldSchool Kind of Love, and underwent the entire production process on their own.

The pair met backstage at the Winter Garden theater in 2017 and have remained friends ever since. Sophia had been recording covers for several years and had written some original work, while Luke had

been producing and writing music for himself and others. Along the way they decided to mix their complementary talents to release Sophia's first single.

The song was inspired by Sophia's love of 90's R&B/Pop. "I wanted to write a song that contradicted itself," said Sophia. "At first listen it sounds upbeat, but if you really pay attention to the lyrics, you'll find it's actually the opposite." True to their School of Rock talents, the bass on the track was performed by Sophia and the guitar and keys were performed by Luke. The duo recorded all tracks in Luke's home studio, where the song was also mixed and mastered.

"Sophia's voice sounds incredible on recordings, and I cannot wait for everyone to finally hear the song," said Luke. "We're hoping to reach as many people as possible with this first release. Sophia is just starting out, but this song will definitely make a lasting impression."

The link for the prerelease is available at: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sophiaeleni/oldschool-kind-of-love

A short preview of the song is available at:

Since their School of Rock days, Sophia has done numerous voice over work, a Digital TV Series, a short film and other commercial projects. Luke has appeared in TV, an Amazon Prime feature, and several short films and commercial work. The pair has several other singles to be released soon. Both will be graduating from high school in 2022. Fans can follow on Instagram at @its.sophiaeleni and @Luke_Bonenfant. IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8806552/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0 (Luke), https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9419004/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0 (Sophia)