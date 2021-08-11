SCENERY Launches Home Line

After 4 years of creating accessories like handbags and jewelry from retired theatrical materials, SCENERY has launched a Home line.

The first product in the new release are bookends made from the back wall of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway. Each bookend is one of a kind, and hand made by TTS Studios, an IATSE (Union) scene shop.

"This home line is two years in the making and we are thrilled to offer a wider variety of products, so everyone can find the piece of theatre history that works for them. All while reducing theatrical waste and giving back." said Jennifer Kahn, Founder.



As of August 12th, the previously sold out bookends will be restocked and ready for another release to customers. 10% of proceeds from all bookends sold will go to support The Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, through Broadway Advocacy Coalition, supporting the next generation of BIPOC theatre makers.



To date, SCENERY has diverted over 29,200 pounds of theatrical material from landfills and over 1,100 students have been sponsored by SCENERY to see Broadway and Off- Broadway shows through the TDF Introduction to Theatre program because of the company's commitment to donating 10% of all proceeds to TDF. Recent products released from the company include the sold-out sensation, the Glinda Bubble ornament created from a retired bubble dress of Glinda from WICKED, clutch handbag made from an off cut of Ain't Too Proud, and necklaces upcycled stage material from national tours of Something Rotten and Rock of Ages.

To learn more about SCENERY, visit www.scenerybags.com.