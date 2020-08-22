S. Epatha Merkerson Brings Some Law & Order To Broadway's Calling This Sunday

She will share many backstage stories including her connection to host Lance Roberts.

Breaking records after 17 seasons on Law & Order's S. Epatha Merkerson shares how she got THE CALL to be on Broadway the first time on Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts.

An Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe and NAACP IMAGE Award winner for her portrayal of Nanny in HBO's Lackawanna Blues, she has also had time to return to her roots on Broadway and garnered Two Tony Award nominations for The Piano Lesson and Come back Little Sheba.

