Ryann Redmond, Alan Wiggins, Kay Brown and More Star in HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL

MT Shorts and Broadway Unlocked have announced its next original musical short film, HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL, starring Broadway's Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then, Bring it On), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman, Beautiful, The Lion King) and Social Media Star Kay Brown (IG's Betches). Conceived, written, shot, edited, and set to premiere entirely socially distanced-ly, the screenplay and score are penned by award-winning songwriter and playwright Drew Fornarola (VeggieTales Noah's Ark, STRAIGHT, COLLEGE The Musical), and directed by Broadway Unlocked Founder/CEO Jessica Ryan.

"To say this film was the creative highlight of my 2020 may sound like a backhanded compliment, but the chance to work and solve problems with this insanely talented team and cast was extremely inspiring and joyful," said Fornarola. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we came up with, and I hope it makes you smile. Plus, we managed to get an incredible, full, live string section to play on a short film - which is really the musical theater equivalent of hell freezing over. Truly, anything is possible this year!"

HIGH SCHOOL ZOOMSICAL takes place during a global pandemic, and follows a reformed choir nerd (Redmond) with mild social anxiety as she is unwillingly thrust into a blast from her past when a ten-year high school class reunion goes (sung) "VIRTUAAAL."

Featuring a company of 50+ Broadway and Theatre Professionals from New York and Touring companies of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Disney's Aladdin, Anastasia, Beautiful, The Book of Mormon, Bright Star, Bring It On, Catch Me If You Can, Cruel Intentions, Dirty Dancing, Escape to Margaritaville, Falsettos, Disney's Frozen, Gigi, If/Then, Kinky Boots, King Kong, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, Something Rotten, Tina, and Waitress, MT Shorts' hilarious and heart-warming piece is a contemporary love-letter to our Broadway community bringing a little levity, a little romance, and a whole lot of jazz hands to those who've unequivocally have survived more than one ZOOM Reunion over the past half of the year.

"Creating a short musical film told entirely through technology and interfaces is not for the faint of heart," said director Jessica Ryan, "Luckily, this wildly creative, digitally native, cooped up crew of theatre and film pros made our two-day shoot feel like we were all on set together, despite being spread out from Los Angeles to Wisconsin to New York. With so much working against live theatre these days, I love that this valentine turns the fact that we can't be together into a superpower. It's the fun and ridiculousness we all need right now."

Rounding out the creative team is choreographer Kate Bailey (Frozen), music director Jeremy Robin Lyons, production designer Matthew Solomon, assistant costume designer Madeline Corcoran, editor Aaron Milus, and produced by MT Shorts co-creators Sarah Ellis and Greg Kamp, who also developed the original concept.

A virtual premiere release is set for this fall with additional details and performer line up to be announced at a later date. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are now available. For more information on how to get involved, visit MTShorts.com.

