Ryan Murphy Imagines a 'Do-Over' of GLEE, Starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein

It's been over ten years since Glee premiered on Fox, and creator Ryan Murphy has some new ideas for how the show might be different if it came about today. Murphy admits in a recent Instagram post that he would involve Ben Platt, who stars in Murphy's The Politician, and Beanie Feldstein, who stars in his upcoming American Crime Story, if he got a do-over.

"If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club," says Murphy. "Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club."

Check out his full post below!

Glee was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, the latter of whom first conceived of Glee as a film. The three wrote all of the show's episodes for the first two seasons, and Murphy and Falchuk initially served as the show's main directors. The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009.

