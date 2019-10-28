Ryan McCartan to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below

A singer-songwriter, Broadway performer, pop music producer, and guitarist, McCartan has been creating art all over the world since the age of 8, in many different forms. This intimate evening will display his passion for many musical disciplines, ranging from clever acoustic covers of musical theater fan-favorites from his career on stage and screen, to pop classics and originals. Join him for a relaxed evening as McCartan attempts to answer the question he is most frequently asked: How did you get here in the first place?

Ryan will be joined by special guests Alison McCartan (on Nov 4 only), Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA, Head Over Heels), and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

Performances are Mon, Nov 4: 7:00 pm, Mon, Nov 11: 7:00 pm and Mon, Dec 9: 7:00 pm.

Cover charges begin at $55 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seating start at $85. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/ryan-mccartan. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.

