Ryan McCartan & Kanisha Marie Feliciano to Star in WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chicago
The production is being presented June 2 - 25, 2023 at the Lyric Opera House.
Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Brett Thiele, Amanda Castro, and Yurel Echezarreta will headline Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking American musical West Side Story. The highly anticipated musical event, featuring almost 100 artists, returns to Chicago's biggest stage. The production is being presented June 2 - 25, 2023 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago.
Ryan McCartan and Kanisha Marie Feliciano, both in their Lyric debuts, take on the roles of star-crossed young lovers Tony and Maria. McCartan is well known for originating the role of JD in the Off-Broadway cult classic Heathers: The Musical, and previously starred on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Frozen. On screen, he has been seen as Diggie on the hit Disney Channel Show Liv and Maddie and in a recurring role on The CW's top-rated series The Winchesters. Feliciano made history as the first Latina Christine Daaé in the long-running Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. She made her Broadway debut in Lincoln Center Theater's Flying Over Sunset, originating the roles of Ann and Judith.
Broadway at Lyric fans will hail the return of Amanda Castro and her electric embodiment of the iconic role of Anita, joined by fellow original Lyric production castmate Brett Thiele with his impassioned portrayal of Riff, the leader of the Jets. The production also introduces Chicago audiences to Yurel Echezarreta (Broadway's Moulin Rouge, Head Over Heels, Aladdin, and Steven Spielberg's film of West Side Story) as Bernardo. Renowned music director James Lowe will conduct this timeless masterpiece featuring members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus.
Internationally distinguished theater and opera director Francesca Zambello returns to Lyric with her critically acclaimed West Side Story. Zambello's other Lyric credits include Florencia en el Amazonas (2021/22), the Broadway classic Show Boat (2011/12), Tristan und Isolde (2008/09), and Salome (2006/07).
Set designs are by Peter J. Davison with costumes designed by Jessica Jahn and lighting designed by Mark McCullough. Lyric's production will feature choreography by Jerome Robbins from the Broadway premiere, recreated by Tony and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse.
In this Broadway musical masterpiece, Leonard Bernstein's music, Stephen Sondheim's lyrics, Arthur Laurents's book, and Jerome Robbins's bold and iconic dances transport the story of Romeo and Juliet to the streets of New York. Tony and Maria are teenagers who fall into a forbidden love and as their friends and family battle, Tony and Maria long for "a place for us...somewhere." Songs illuminate every scene with the romance of "Maria" and "Tonight," the exuberance of "America," and the humor of "Gee, Officer Krupke." West Side Story promises to be an unforgettable musical theater experience on a theatrical scale only Lyric Opera of Chicago can offer.
Single tickets for West Side Story start at $30 and are on sale now at lyricopera.org/westsidestory, in person at the Lyric Opera House box office, or by calling 312-827-5600.