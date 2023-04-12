Ryan McCartan & Kanisha Marie Feliciano to Star in WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Carl Moellenberg's story is one of overcoming enormous obstacles and changing course to find his passion and his true self to live joyously as a long-term survivor. It is a journey of many transformations: from Midwestern boy most interested in music to a fast-paced Wall Street career; from investment banking to a 13-time Tony Award-winner on Broadway; from overcoming several death-defying crises by finding healing, and inspiration from a higher being, and deeper spirituality. Carl hopes that his story will inspire others who face seemingly overwhelming obstacles to find their passion, their reason to live, and to find love.