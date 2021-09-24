Rush Policy Announced for IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H.

The Broadway productions of Is This a Room and Dana H. announced today their general rush policy. Is This a Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, begins previews tonight, September 24, 2021, at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY), where it will play on a rotating schedule with Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters. The Vineyard Theatre production of Is This a Room and the Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Vineyard Theatre production of Dana H. were presented in succession as part of Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 season.

Beginning with the first performance of both Is This a Room (Friday September 24, 2021) and Dana H. (Friday October 1, 2021) a limited number of general rush tickets will be available daily for $35 at the Lyceum Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance only. There will be a maximum of two tickets per person. Tickets can be paid for via cash or credit card and are subject to availability. Seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

Is This A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

The cast of Is This a Room will include Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) will serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Straight White Men), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Little Dog Laughed), sound design by Lee Kinney (Daddy) and Sanae Yamada (Vive la Void), original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Dana H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play).

Deirdre O'Connell (Thunderbodies) will reprise her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H. Jordan Baker (Suddenly, Last Summer) will serve as Standby for "Dana H."

The production reunites the full creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costume design by Janice Pytel (Our Town), lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben (The Story of My Life), audio editing & sound design by Obie Award-winner Mikhail Fiksel (Cambodian Rock Band) and illusion & lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo (The Thin Place). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Is This A Room and Dana H. will be produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, ZKM Media and The Shubert Organization. Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard are Associate Producers.

Tickets for Is This a Room and Dana H. are available through Telecharge.com and are on sale through Sunday January 16, 2022. Information regarding tickets for Vineyard Theatre Members is available at vineyardtheatre.org.

Previews for Is This a Room begin September 24, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 11, 2021. Previews for Dana H. begin October 1, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 17, 2021. The two productions will play alternating performances for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.

The performance schedule for Is This a Room and Dana H. can be viewed at thelyceumplays.com.

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. The only exception will be for guests under the age of 12, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief. Guests requesting an exemption must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance. Guests may present proof of vaccination or a negative test on paper or a smartphone. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and safety protocols may be found at shubert.nyc/about-us/covid-19.

Everyone in the theatre must wear acceptable face coverings at all times, including during the show, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. All face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings. The Lyceum Theatre also meets or exceeds all current standards for COVID safety with regards to ventilation and the circulation of fresh air.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

TheLyceumPlays.com