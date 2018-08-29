Roundabout Underground Adds SOMETHING CLEAN to Lineup Plus Casting for USUAL GIRLS; Midori Francis and More

Roundabout Theatre Company announces updates to the Roundabout Underground 2018-2019 season: casting for the world premiere of Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli; and the second new play of the Underground season, Something Clean by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon.

The world premiere of Usual Girls will feature Abby Corrigan as "Anna," Ali Rose Dachis as "Marina / Older Girl #3," Midori Francis as "Kyeoung," Karl Kenzler as "Father," Jennifer Lim as "Woman," Sarah Pidgeon as "Sasha / Older Girl 2 / KKG Sister," Ryann Redmond as "Older Girl / KKG Sister," Nicole Rodenburg as "Lindsay," and Raviv Ullman as "Rory." Usual Girls was part of the 2017 Roundabout Underground Reading Series

Usual Girls begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Thursday, October 11, 2018 and opens officially on Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 9, 2018.

How do girls grow up? Quickly, painfully, wondrously. On an elementary school playground, a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing - unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung's stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing - and more familiar. This hilarious, explicit gut-punch of a play bursts with playwright Ming Peiffer's bold, explosive voice.

The creative team for Usual Girls includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), Jen Schriever (Lighting), Asta Hostetter (Costumes). Additional creative team will be announced soon.

The second new play of Roundabout Underground's 2018-2019 season, the world premiere of Something Clean, by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon was part of the 2018 Roundabout Underground Reading Series and will begin performances in April 2019.

Wash the dishes. Mop the floors. Change the sheets. Change the past. Charlotte is a wife and mother who'll try anything to put her family back together. Playwright Selina Fillinger's new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath-the guilt, the grief, and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.

Something Clean was originally commissioned and developed through the Sideshow Theatre Company Freshness Initiative.

The cast and creative team for Something Clean will be announced at a later date.

All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $25.

Tickets are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

