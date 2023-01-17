Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rosanna Scotto & Jim Kerr To Co-Host The 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala In New York City This March

The 2023 HeartShare Annual Gala will honor the achievements of extraordinary individuals committed to helping people in the community live their best lives.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Dawn Saffayeh, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartShare Human Services of New York, announced that the 2023 HeartShare Spring Gala will take place on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Rosanna Scotto, three-time Emmy-winning host of FOX 5's "Good Day New York," and Jim Kerr, legendary DJ at Q104.3 and Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, will co-host this year's gala. Both are longtime HeartShare Board Members.

"We are thrilled to have Rosanna Scotto and Jim Kerr co-host our gala," says Dawn Saffayeh. "Rosanna and Jim are not only board members, but they are also family. For many years, they have each selflessly, contributed their time and talent to raise awareness and support for the individuals in HeartShare's care."

HeartShare Human Services of New York nurtures and empowers children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders, through education, life skills and vocational training, employment, residential, case management, recreational, individual and family supports, and health care services.

HeartShare affiliates include The HeartShare School, which offers quality education and therapies to children with autism, HeartShare Wellness, which provides therapies and counseling, as well as case management to those with developmental disabilities and people with chronic conditions, and HeartShare St. Vincent's Services (HSVS), which supports children, adults, and families living in crisis due to experiences with poverty.

Since its founding in 1914, HeartShare has expanded its reach to over 100 program sites in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island, as well as to 60 of the 62 New York counties through energy grants to low-income families.

HeartShare is proud that 90% of all revenue goes directly to its programs and services. HeartShare is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Services for Families and Children and is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.

For more information about HeartShare Human Services of New York, visit: https://www.heartshare.org/



