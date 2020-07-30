Rooftop Films Announces August Programming For Queens Drive-In; Appoints Nadine Goellner As New Executive Director

Rooftop Films, in partnership with Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) and the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI), today announced upcoming programming for August as part of their summer drive-in festival at the Queens Drive-In location in New York City.

As Rooftop Films continues to shift programming to the drive-in experience in light of the pandemic, they are proud to be able to continue providing jobs to the Queens and Brooklyn communities, while also providing entertainment and a safe gathering place for as many New Yorkers as possible.



The Queens Drive-In will kick off August 13th with a screening of IFC Films' Tesla, directed by Michael Almereyda and starring Ethan Hawke; the documentary thriller The Last Out, directed by Sami Khan; the classic family favorite The Muppet Movie; the New York premiere of Summer White (Blanco de Verano), directed by Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson; the Academy Award-winning feature film Mad Max: Fury Road, directed by George Miller; David Osit's documentary feature Mayor; and Stanley Kubrick's enduring and visionary sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey. Free film screenings presented by Queens Borough President Sharon Lee will be held at the Queens Drive-In beginning in mid-August. The full schedule of Borough President Lee's free screenings, and other details, will be announced in the coming days.



Rooftop Films is also thrilled to announce the appointment of Nadine Goellner as their new Executive Director. A strategic and collaborative arts leader, Goellner brings over fifteen years of experience in the New York cultural sector to Rooftop's team. She previously served as part of the inaugural senior leadership team at The Shed, where she was an integral part of building infrastructure and resources necessary for the successful launch of the organization. She produced The Shed's opening program Soundtrack of America with Steve McQueen and Quincy Jones, as well as new works by luminaries Claudia Rankine, Björk, William Forsythe, and Jonas Mekas, among others. Prior to The Shed, Goellner was Managing Director for THE OFFICE performing arts + film, where she programmed cultural events in ongoing partnerships with the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival and MASS MoCA.



In her new role at Rooftop Films, beginning August 10th, Goellner will lead the operational financial oversight of the organization and participate in the formulation of Rooftop's artistic vision, in collaboration with Rooftop's Artistic Director, Dan Nuxoll, and will report directly to the board of directors.



"The Rooftop Films board is thrilled to welcome Nadine to the team," says Rooftop Films Board Chair, Vinay Singh. "Nadine joins at a time with unprecedented new opportunities and challenges. We are forging new relationships with neighborhoods, audiences, filmmakers, and the city itself. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we write a new chapter for Rooftop Films."



"I am honored to be joining Rooftop Films at this critical time for arts organizations in New York," states Goellner. "I've been impressed by the programming and the dedication of the team as they engage and inspire communities throughout our city. I look forward to bringing my experience and skills to bear in furthering our mission and leading the next chapter in Rooftop Films' journey."



Tickets are now on sale for select upcoming screenings at the Queens and Brooklyn Drive-Ins on the Rooftop Films website. Tickets will be priced starting at $35 per car (up to 5 passengers per car). Members of the presenting organizations will receive a 15% discount. Doors will open each night around 7:30pm, events will begin at 8:30pm and end by 11:00pm.



VENUES

Queens Drive-In, on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science; 47-01 111th Street, Queens, NY 11368

Brooklyn Drive-In, on the pier of The Brooklyn Army Terminal; 80 58th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220

For more information and updates, please visit their website at rooftopfilms.com.

