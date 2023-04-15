Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rome Neal and His Banana Puddin' Jazz Band to Play NUYORICAN POETS CAFE This Month

The even will take place on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at 3pm.

Apr. 15, 2023  

The Nuyorican Poets Cafe's Jazz Heritage Series will celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month featuring Rome Neal and his Banana Puddin' Jazz Band with: Andre Chez Lewis (p), Lonnie Plaxico (b), Gene Ghee (s), Willie Martinez (ds) on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023
@ 3 PM EST at Nuyorican Poets Cafe, 236 E. 3rd Street, Manhattan, NYC.

Purchase tickets here:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2237028®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35133%2Fproduction%2F1158176?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets in advance: $20 + $1.50 fee

Tickets at the door: $20

Live-stream/Zoom ticket:
$10 + $1.50 fee

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2237028®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35133%2Fproduction%2F1158176?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

www.nuyorican.org




share