Rome Neal and His Banana Puddin' Jazz Band to Play NUYORICAN POETS CAFE This Month
The even will take place on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at 3pm.
The Nuyorican Poets Cafe's Jazz Heritage Series will celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month featuring Rome Neal and his Banana Puddin' Jazz Band with: Andre Chez Lewis (p), Lonnie Plaxico (b), Gene Ghee (s), Willie Martinez (ds) on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023
@ 3 PM EST at Nuyorican Poets Cafe, 236 E. 3rd Street, Manhattan, NYC.
Tickets in advance: $20 + $1.50 fee
Tickets at the door: $20
$10 + $1.50 fee
