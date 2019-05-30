Roger O. Hirson, Tony-Nominated Book Writer of PIPPIN, Has Died at 93

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Roger O. Hirson, the book writer for the Broadway musical Pippin. Hirson was 93 when he died in his home in Manhattan on May 27, according to The New York Times.

Hirson was nominated for a Tony Award for his work on Pippin. The original production of the show was nominated for 11 Tonys, and won 5.

In addition to Pippin, Hirson is also the bookwriter for Walking Happy and the playwright of World War 2 1/2 and Journey to the Day.

Hirson graduated from Yale University with a bachelor's degree in English. He began his career writing obituaries for The Long Island Press, before breaking into the television industry.

He began by writing for live television anthology series, including The Goodyear Television Playhouse, The Alcoa Hour, Armstrong Circle Theater, and Playhouse 90.

As anthology series began to die out, Hirson turned to writing screenplays for television movies and films.

After his success with Pippin, HIrson went back to his television and film roots, writing an episode of The Adams Chronicles. His final work was for A Woman Named Jackie in 1991.

Read more on The New York Times.





