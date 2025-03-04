Rock Choir Makes its Big Apple Debut with Carnegie Hall Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock Choir has announced its highly anticipated debut concert at the legendary Carnegie Hall. Featuring over 300 passionate Rock Choir singers, the concert promises an incredible showcase of pop and rock hits that will captivate audiences and Raise the Roof at one of the world's most renowned venues.

Presented by Distinguished Concerts International (DCINY), the concert will take place on March 22, 2025 at 1 pm. For information and tickets, visit DCINY. Tickets start at $20.

Under the dynamic leadership of award-winning conductor, director and educator Marcus Alleyne, and esteemed conductors Richard Toomer, and Carey Camel, Rock Choir will deliver a high-energy performance that showcases the joy and community spirit of its members. Known for its innovative approach to choral music, Rock Choir brings together individuals from all walks of life, celebrating the power of song and the thrill of collaboration. The concert programs will include beloved pop and rock anthems, offering audience members an exhilarating musical experience. The choir's infectious enthusiasm and distinctive sound are sure to leave a lasting impression, making this the event a must-attend for music lovers in the Big Apple.

"We are beyond excited to bring the energy and passion of Rock Choir to Carnegie Hall," said Iris Derke, DCINY's Co-Founder & General Director. "This concert is a celebration of community, music and the joyous experience of singing together. We would love for audiences to join us as we celebrate the spirit of Rock Choir in New York City."

About Rock Choir

An award-winning contemporary choir based in the UK, Rock Choir was founded in 2005 by singer and musician Caroline Redman Lusher MBE. As the first choir to offer a no-audition and no-music reading requirement in the UK, the Choir welcomes singers with any level of musical experience who love to sing pop and contemporary music.

In addition to local weekly rehearsals, social events, extra workshops, weekends abroad, performances, charity performances, and national events, Rock Choir performs in more than 400 towns and communities nationwide.