Roald Dahl Play GIANT Coming To Broadway

The Royal Court Theatre’s production of GIANT, written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hytner is reportedly coming to Broadway. A new audition announcement notes the play is expected to begin performances early March in New York.

John Lithgow played the role of Dahl in the UK production. It's unclear if he can continue with the show, as he recently signed on to play Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter TV series.

The UK production featured lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting by Arthur Carrington with additional US casting (Jessie Stone) by Daniel Swee.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends... It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.