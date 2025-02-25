John Lithgow Cast As 'Albus Dumbledore' in New HARRY POTTER Series On HBO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage and screen actor John Lithgow has confirmed to Variety that he has been cast as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the new Harry Potter series in development at HBO.

He told the publication, “It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited.”

He added, "I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Actor Paapa Essiedu is also reportedly in consideration for the role of potions professor Severus Snape.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved “Harry Potter” book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The show will tackle one book per season, leading to an estimated total of 7 seasons.

According to show notes, the series will feature, "a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters “Harry Potter” fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

About John Lithgow

John Lithgow is known for his versatility across theater, film, and television. He has had a distinguished stage career, earning multiple Tony Awards. His notable Broadway roles include The Changing Room (1973, Tony Award), M. Butterfly (1988), Sweet Smell of Success (2002, Tony Award), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (2005, Tony nomination), and The Columnist (2012). He also starred in King Lear (2014) at Shakespeare in the Park and Hillary and Clinton (2019).

He is best known on television for his Emmy-winning role as the eccentric alien Dick Solomon in 3rd Rock from the Sun (1996–2001) and his chilling performance as the Trinity Killer in Dexter (2009). He also earned acclaim for portraying Winston Churchill in The Crown (2016–2019) and starring in Perry Mason (2020–2023).

On the big screen, Lithgow has delivered memorable performances in films such as The World According to Garp (1982) and Terms of Endearment (1983), both of which earned him Academy Award nominations. He is also known for Footloose (1984), Harry and the Hendersons (1987), Cliffhanger (1993), Shrek (2001, as the voice of Lord Farquaad), Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Interstellar (2014), The Accountant (2016), and Bombshell (2019).