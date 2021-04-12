Rita Moreno, Regina King, Bryan Cranston & More Will Present at THE OSCARS

Show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh TODAY announced the ensemble cast to present at the 93rd OscarsÂ®, which airs live on ABC, Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.n. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Starring, in alphabetical order, are Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, RenÃ©e Zellweger and Zendaya.

Moreno is an EGOT known for her Academy Award-winning performance as Anita in the film adaptation of "West Side Story"; KING made her feature directing debut on "One Night in Miami," an adaptation of the play by Kemp Powers; and Cranston won TONY AWARDS for his roles in "All The Way" and "Network."

"In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we've assembled a truly stellar cast of stars," said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. "There's so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required."

Additional talent joining the show to be announced.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the DolbyÂ® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland CenterÂ® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite; and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.