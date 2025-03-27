Video: Watch John Mulaney Interview 11 Willy Lomans on EVERYBODY'S LIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the inaugural episode of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, the comedian gathered an eclectic and diverse group of people in a room that all shared one thing in common: they played the iconic character of Willy Loman in a production of Death of a Salesman.

During the segment, Mulaney asks questions of the performers (answering as the character), ranging from topical issues to their experiences in the respective productions. Among those in attendance was Christopher Lloyd, known for his role as Emmet Brown in Back to the Future, who played the character at Vermont's Weston Playhouse in 2010.

Following the off-the-rails discussion of a variety of topics, the segment culminates in all 11 Willy Lomans performing one of the characters' well-known speeches- all at the same time. Watch the segment now! Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is a new weekly live variety talk show that airs on Netflix. Each week, Mulaney gathers celebrities, musicians, and other special guests to discuss timely topics on air. The series streams at 10pm ET/7pm PT every Wednesday.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is considered one of the greatest plays of all time. Originally produced on Broadway in 1949, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and that production, along with many subsequent revivals, has won a variety of Tony Awards over the years.

The play follows Willy Loman, a quintessential everyman who has spent his life chasing a dream that continues to elude him; a dream that promises prosperity but delivers heartbreak. As he grapples with his fading relevance in a rapidly changing world, his family struggles to piece together the remnants of his fractured identity. This production strips the play down to its barest emotional core, intensifying its examination of disillusionment, family, and the cost of an unrelenting belief in a broken system.