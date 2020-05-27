Rita Moreno, Christine Baranski, Mandy Patinkin and More Join 92Y's Online Offerings

92Y has announced their upcoming online offerings featuring Amandla Stenberg, Rita Moreno, Christine Baranski and more!

See the schedule below!

NETFLIX'S THE EDDY: Amandla Stenberg in Conversation with Elaine Welteroth



Jun 3, 5 pm ET, FREE

Actress, singer and activist, Amandla Stenberg, recently known for her role in The Hate U Give, takes the lead in her latest project, the Netflix limited series The Eddy, executive-produced by Oscar winner Damien Chazelle (La La Land). Mixing intimate drama with international intrigue, the show boasts a decorated global cast and lineup of incredible global directors. Join Amandla Stenberg as she talks with Elaine Welteroth in a discussion about her complex role in The Eddy and her impressive body of work at such a young age.

CBS ALL-ACCESS' THE GOOD FIGHT: Christine Baranski and Robert and Michelle King in Conversation with Entertainment Weekly's David Canfield

Wed, Jun 3, 8 pm ET, FREE

Join Christine Baranski and Co-Creators and Executive Producers Robert and Michelle King for a behind-the-scenes discussion about the phenomenally popular and critically acclaimed CBS All Access original series, The Good Fight. As season four comes to a close, hear how the timely, gripping storylines the series boldly tackled came to life - and perhaps a tease about what season five of the hit show may have in store for Diane Lockhart and the firm.

92Y & Entertainment Weekly Present: HOMELAND: ALEX GANSA, CLAIRE DANES AND MANDY PATINKIN IN CONVERSATION WITH SEIJA RANKIN

Jun 4, 2 pm, FREE

Alex Gansa, creator, executive producer, and showrunner of Homeland, and stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin join Entertainment Weekly's Seija Rankin to reflect on the show's Emmy-winning 8-season run. They discuss Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson's inimitable relationship, bringing spycraft to life, and what we're all supposed to do now that it's all come to an end.

LIFE IN A PANDEMIC--ONE DAY AT A TIME: Norman Lear and Rita Moreno in Conversation with RuPaul

Sun, Jun 14, 7 pm ET, $25*

Join EGOT winner Rita Moreno and legendary producer Norman Lear in conversation moderated by the four time Emmy award winning host and trailblazer, RuPaul. This dynamic trio will discuss the Pop TV series, One Day At Time, its indelible mark on entertainment culture and how in this uncertain time, "one day at a time" has become a personal coping mantra for many. They'll also discuss their shared connection, having spent careers giving voice to marginalized groups and using television as a vehicle to reflect the world as they wish to see it.



PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED



AMC'S QUIZ: Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Sheen and Sian Clifford in Conversation with Entertainment Weekly's Ruth Kinane

Sun, May 31, 6 pm ET, FREE

AMC's upcoming three-part drama QUIZ, directed by the globally renowned Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal, Florence Foster Jenkins, Philomena, The Queen) and written by playwright James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War, Ink, This House) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag) as they speak with Entertainment Weekly's Ruth Kinane to discuss the fictional recreation of how Major Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and an accomplice were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on what was the most popular game show hosted by Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen) on earth in 2001 and the media storm that took place during the trial.

THE ART OF POSITIVE CONVERSATION: Online Class with Larry King and James Pawelski and Kevin Bacon

New date: Thu, Jun 11, 7-8 pm ET, $20*

Join legendary talk show host Larry King in conversation with actor Kevin Bacon and Positive Psychology Professor Dr. James Pawelski as they discuss the need for people to connect to each other authentically during these uncertain times. They'll explore the role the arts, media, conversation, and culture can play in our mental health and well-being.

CONVERSATION WITH FRANK RICH AND JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS: COMPARING NOTES ON THIS YEAR FROM HELL

Mon, Jun 15, 7 pm, $25*

Journalist, author, and Executive Producer of HBO's Succession and Veep Frank Rich and multiple Emmy award winning actress and Veep Executive Producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus compare notes on life in quarantine, the countdown to the election, and how Veep morphed in its afterlife from a satire into a grim documentary.





92Y is confronting tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19.



Your ticket purchase will help sustain the beloved institution and will also support the creation of new, online programming that will bring comfort and inspiration to our community.



Please consider making a donation at 92Y.org/HelpNow.

