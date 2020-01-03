Rip Torn Memorials to Be Held in Los Angeles And New York

Deadline has reported that memorials for actor Rip Torn are set to be held in both Los Angeles and New York.

The Los Angeles memorial for Torn, who passed away last July, will be hosted by Torn's daughter, Angelica Page and produced by Carla Pennington. It will take place on Saturday, January 18, at Paramount Studios Theatre.

Sissy Spacek, Sally Kirkland, Estelle Parsons, Jeffrey Tambor, Sandra Bernhard and Michael Riedel are expected to speak at the memorial.

In New York, a memorial will be hosted by Torn's widow, actress Amy Wright, and the Torn family on Sunday, February 2, at Greenwich House, with a limited number of seats available to the general public.

Torn appeared on Broadway ten times, with his debut in Elia Kazan's staging of Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth on March 10, 1959, alongside Paul Newman and Geraldine Page whom he would later marry. He earned a 1960 Tony Award nomination and won a Theater World award for his role as "Tom, Jr.", a role he recreated in the 1962 film.

His remarkable career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life.

In addition to his work on stage he had a celebrated career in film: The Cincinnati Kid (1965) Payday (1973), and Cross Creek (Oscar nomination 1983); but his career had fits and starts until he displayed his talent for comedy as the defense attorney Bob Diamond in Albert Brooks' film Defending Your Life (1991). Garry Shandling saw him in that movie and cast Torn in the role he became most widely associated with: talk show producer Artie on "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992). Torn earned six consecutive Emmy Award nominations for the role, winning for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1996.





