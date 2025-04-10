Ridley Scott's KINGDOM OF HEAVEN Director's Cut to Receive Remastered Reissue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ridley Scott’s epic Kingdom of Heaven will receive a new restored and remastered release of the Director's Cut, hitting digital retailers and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on May 27.

The Director’s Cut adds more gravitas and organic characterization to the historical drama, which is further plussed with Dolby Vision and Atmos. With the film, Scott crafted a passionate and perilous tale of the Crusades that has made its mark on audiences for decades, but never before has it been shown in such high-definition sight and sound, deepening the experience for longtime fans and a new generation alike.

Originally released on May 6, 2005, Kingdom of Heaven is one of Scott’s most revered creative endeavors, having crafted a world rich in history, adventure, and visual splendor in which to tell an epic tale. Orlando Bloom stars as the courageous Balian, a young Frenchman in medieval Jerusalem during the Crusades. Having lost everything, Balian finds redemption through a heroic fight — against overwhelming forces — to save his people and fulfill his destiny as a knight.

20th Century Studios will present a special one-night-only 4K theatrical re-release of Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, May 14. Beyond Fest will also host an advanced viewing of the 4K release on Friday, May 2 at The Egyptian Theatre, where fans can experience Ridley Scott’s Director’s Cut for the first time in stunning, remastered 4K. Tickets will be made available soon.

The 20th Anniversary Blu-ray disc release of Kingdom of Heaven is a three-disc set encased in a collectible SteelBook® that honors the remarkable weaponry and masks featured in the film. Behind the scenes footage includes a look at the creation of spectacular visual effects, a retrospective of world premiere excitement, deleted scenes and insightful filmmaker reflections so that fans can appreciate and remember it as the brave and beautiful film Ridley Scott intended it to be. Take a look at the full lineup below.

Bonus Materials

Disc 1: 4K Ultra HD Movie + Bonus Content

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

Disc 2: Blu-ray Movie + Bonus Content

Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut

Introduction by Director Ridley Scott

Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan

2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers

The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)

Disc 3: Blu-ray Bonus Content