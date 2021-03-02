Rider University Launches New BFA in Acting for Film, and Theatre

Rider University's Westminster College of the Arts offers rigorous professional training within a small, comprehensive university through its Westminster Choir College and School of Fine & Performing Arts, less than 60 miles from New York City. Students pursue BFAs in Acting for Film, Television and Theatre and in Musical Theatre, BMs in Voice Performance and in Piano, and bachelor degrees in arts and entertainment industries management, dance, popular music, and theatre with emphases in contemporary theatre practice, musical theatre, design and technology. Launching in the fall of 2021 is the innovative BFA in Acting for Film, Television and Theatre.

To learn more about this launch, BroadwayWorld caught up with David Sullivan, Associate Dean of the School of Fine & Performing Arts, Westminster College of the Arts, at Rider University to learn more about the new program.

Tell us about the program at Rider University - what makes training at Rider unique for students?

Rider University's BFA in Acting for Film, TV & Theatre trains versatile, highly skilled actors to succeed professionally across existing and emerging media as well as in commercial and non-profit theatre. The four-year program begins with an exploration of one's authentic self as the foundation of technique and develops the actor's physical and vocal instrument and imagination. Collaborating with Rider's Theatre, Musical Theatre, and Film & Television programs, actors apply their developing craft and individual artistry to more challenging stage and screen projects each semester. This bicoastal curriculum also promotes the actor as an entrepreneur and content generator, culminating in an audition and business of acting course in New York City and a film and television internship in Los Angeles.

What are the audition and application requirements?

Acting applicants submit Rider's Online application or the Common application and schedule a required audition, consisting of two monologues from plays or screenplays and a video submission of the actors telling a short, true story as themselves. Auditions are held on campus or at the National Unified Auditions. The Musical Theatre program requires a prescreen of two contrasting songs, one contemporary monologue, and 30-60 seconds of dance for invitation to audition on campus or at the Unifieds.

Tell us a bit about the faculty at Rider.

The acting and musical theatre faculty at Rider are working professionals and master teachers trained in various acting, movement and voice and speech techniques, including Adler, Chekhov, Hagen and Meisner as well as Alexander, Colaianni, Laban, and Linklater. They have performed on television and on Broadway and national tours and continue to work professionally. The faculty in film and television includes filmmakers and industry professionals.

What performance opportunities can students expect when they come to Rider?

Acting majors perform in stage and screen productions each semester, which can include short films, webisodes and web series, voice over, plays, musicals, and virtual or live showcases. The Department of Theatre & Dance mounts three musicals, three plays, two cabarets, and a dance concert annually, and the Department of Film & Television produces several projects and productions. Students also produce their own season of performances on campus through organizations like the Broncway, the annual ArtBeast festival, and the Westminster Players.

Learn more about the BFA in Acting for Film and Theatre at Rider by visiting their website!