Richmond County Orchestra Celebrates Father's Day With A Free Concert Presented At Conference House Park, June 18

The Richmond County Orchestra presents a free concert featuring Utopia Winds, performing a variety of clarinet quartet arrangements fit for a lovely summer afternoon on Sunday, Father's Day June 18, 3-4:30 p.m. at Conference House Park, 7455 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10307. Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Visit: RCO Free Concert at Conference House.

Although utopia means "nowhere," Utopia Winds group members think clarinet quartets should be everywhere. Their goal is to present live performances of music for any combination of four clarinets. They perform at parties, street fairs, and other events. With more than 100 pieces in their repertoire, which spans several centuries and includes compositions written specifically for their instruments, transcriptions of famous string quartets, and arrangements of jazz and pop standards. When not "quartetting," the members of Utopia Winds perform with orchestras, opera companies, and other ensembles in the New York area. Collectively, they have decades of professional experience.

Founded in 1998, under the direction of Maestro Alan Aurelia, The Richmond County Orchestra continues its effort to enhance the musical and cultural life of Staten Island and students throughout NYC and strives to inspire a love of music through a presentation of the classical repertoire and programming that encourages interaction with audience members. The orchestra offers live performances in the three council districts of Staten Island, presenting works of living composers as well as music from the past, providing its listeners with an opportunity to explore a new artistic language. In addition, the RCO offers educational innovations designed to capture the interest of young students who want to pursue a career in music. Musicians from the RCO have gone into NYC high schools and middle schools and coached students in after-school programs which have culminated in Side-By-Side concerts with the students and the Orchestra.

The popularity of the RCO has grown so much over the years that they have been called upon to perform in various venues throughout the tristate area, including at Carnegie Hall, NYC; the Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Natural History, Fairfield University, Washington Square Park, Asbury Park and more. Tickets to all Richmond County Orchestra concerts are free for students and children.



For more information about The Conference House, please visit their website at https://theconferencehouse.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ConferenceHouse.



This is a free public event made possible in part with public funding from the NYC dept. of Cultural Affairs, Northfield Bank, Con Edison and the Richmond County Savings Foundation.