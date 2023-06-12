Richmond County Orchestra Celebrates Father's Day With A Free Concert Presented At Conference House Park, June 18

Concert will feature special guest Utopia Winds.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Richmond County Orchestra Celebrates Father's Day With A Free Concert Presented At Conference House Park, June 18

Richmond County Orchestra Celebrates Father's Day With A Free Concert Presented At Conference House Park, June 18

The Richmond County Orchestra presents a free concert featuring Utopia Winds, performing a variety of clarinet quartet arrangements fit for a lovely summer afternoon on Sunday, Father's Day June 18, 3-4:30 p.m. at Conference House Park, 7455 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10307.  Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Visit: RCO Free Concert at Conference House.

Although utopia means "nowhere," Utopia Winds group members think clarinet quartets should be everywhere.  Their goal is to present live performances of music for any combination of four clarinets. They perform at parties, street fairs, and other events. With more than 100 pieces in their repertoire, which spans several centuries and includes compositions written specifically for their instruments, transcriptions of famous string quartets, and arrangements of jazz and pop standards. When not "quartetting," the members of Utopia Winds perform with orchestras, opera companies, and other ensembles in the New York area. Collectively, they have decades of professional experience. 

 

Founded in 1998, under the direction of Maestro Alan Aurelia, The Richmond County Orchestra continues its effort to enhance the musical and cultural life of Staten Island and students throughout NYC and strives to inspire a love of music through a presentation of the classical repertoire and programming that encourages interaction with audience members. The orchestra offers live performances in the three council districts of Staten Island, presenting works of living composers as well as music from the past, providing its listeners with an opportunity to explore a new artistic language. In addition, the RCO offers educational innovations designed to capture the interest of young students who want to pursue a career in music. Musicians from the RCO have gone into NYC high schools and middle schools and coached students in after-school programs which have culminated in Side-By-Side concerts with the students and the Orchestra. 

  

The popularity of the RCO has grown so much over the years that they have been called upon to perform in various venues throughout the tristate area, including at Carnegie Hall, NYC; the Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Natural History, Fairfield University, Washington Square Park, Asbury Park and more. Tickets to all Richmond County Orchestra concerts are free for students and children. 


For more information about The Conference House, please visit their website at https://theconferencehouse.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ConferenceHouse.

This is a free public event made possible in part with public funding from the NYC dept. of Cultural Affairs, Northfield Bank, Con Edison and the Richmond County Savings Foundation.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster Photo
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), they must save their beloved institution. Check out the photo of the poster now!

2
Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse

Get a first look at Rent at Paper Mill Playhouse!

3
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Photo
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival

Billy Porter and Luke Evans gave a surprise performance of their duet Always Be My Man, at the world premiere screening of OUR SON at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 10th. The song, written by Porter, is featured during the end credits of the film. Watch a video of the performance now!

4
Lupita Nyongo Shares the Message Behind Her Tonys Look Photo
Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Message Behind Her Tony's Look

Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind the outfit she wore to the 76th Annual Tony Awards.

More Hot Stories For You

Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's LookLupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's Look
French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024French-Language Premiere of WAITRESS is Coming to Montreal in 2024
Review Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony AwardsReview Roundup: The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony AwardsVideo: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You