Richard Ridge Chats with Lesli Margherita on Clubhouse- Live at 4pm!

Tune in on the Clubhouse app on Thursday, April 15 at 4pm ET.

Apr. 23, 2021  

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge will be chatting with Broadway star Lesli Margherita on the exclusive audio platform Clubhouse!

Tune in on the app today, April 23 at 4pm ET. Click here to access the event.

Lesli Margherita is an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL. Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in Broadway's DAMES AT SEA. Lesli later returned to MATILDA to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway, Lesli starred as Princess in EMOJILAND and Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force WHO'S HOLIDAY.

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.

Learn more about the app in our Clubhouse guide.


