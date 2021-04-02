A BroadwayWorld Guide to Clubhouse

Have you heard of the Clubhouse app? The exclusive audio drop-in app has a large musical theatre following, with performances, interviews, and more.

Wondering how to get involved in the conversation? We're here to help explain how to join in on the action!

What is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only space for casual, drop-in audio conversations-with friends and other interesting people around the world. Go online anytime to chat with the people you follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.

How do I join?

Users must be invited onto the mobile app from someone who already has an account. The app is only available on iPhone.

Can I listen to events afterwards?

At this time, Clubhouse does not save any recordings of conversations. You must tune in live as they are happening.

What is happening on the Clubhouse app?

Not only are there chats with industry professionals, but musicals are happening too! Back in February, the musical Dreamgirls was performed on the app by big Broadway and West End names including Marisha Wallace, Raena White, Alex Newell, Jelani Remy, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Christina Raé, Tickwanya Jones, Angel White, Liyah Orielle, Gerald Caesar, and more.

We spoke to the event's creator, Leroy Church, about the project. When asked, "are you at all worried that it won't be consumed by as many people as it could, with Clubhouse being invite-only?" Leroy's response was:



"I'm not worried about Clubhouse being an invite-only app and it not being received by as many people as it could. People waited for years for Hamilton. It is my objective to enrich the Clubhouse community by adding art. Art changes people and save lives. You can also phone a friend and share the experience if you don't have one."

Connect with the these stars on Clubhouse by clicking on their names:

Leroy, Marisha, Raena, Jelani, Nick, Tickwanya, Angel, Liyah, Gerald

Who else can I connect with on the Clubhouse app?

You can connect with us! We've just created our very own club, which you can join by clicking here. Be the first to learn about our upcoming interviews with Broadway stars. Our own Richard Ridge recently interviewed Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young about his upcoming projects, Broadway reopening, and other latest news.

Club topics include: Current Events, Theater, Performances

Other clubs include...

On Broadway club - This is the official club for all things Broadway; Performances, learning, Q&A's, mentorship, discussions and a real community of over 14K+ members/followers that include Tony Award winning Broadway stars, producers, casting, writers, aspiring students, and theater lovers.

Club topics include: Theater, Performances, Welcome Newbies

Behind the Curtain club - Calling all supporters and lovers of the arts! Join our passionate cohort who cares deeply about revitalizing and bringing theater, music and art into the digital age, by creating community. Founded and curated by theater-makers Jenny Steingart, Randy Zuckerberg, Mike Karns, we hope to inspire and delight you with special performances, discussions, and sneak peeks inside the artistic process.

Club topics include: Theater, Music, Performances

Musical Theatre club - A space for all the Musical Theatre performers, creatives, audience members and theatre fans! This group often has chats to talk about the latest news. With over 1,000 followers, this club is great to tune in for weekly chats like Theatrical Thursdays. Have an idea for an event? Reach out to the co-creators and create your own through co-creators Jon Kingsley and Emily DaSilva.

Club topics include: Theater, Performances, Storytelling

The Culture of Business and Entertainment club - Entertainment law, comedians, executives, theatrical entertainers, content creators, music and film entertainment industry professionals, editors, publicists, photographers, and more are welcome into this group that represents the U.S. Media and Entertainment Industry. The industry is the largest in the world and represents a third of the global Media and Entertainment industry.

Club topics include: Venture Capital, Philosophy, Storytelling