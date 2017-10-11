Rialto Chatter: Is Lindsay Mendez Joining Broadway's CAROUSEL?

The revival of Carousel is on its way to Broadway and it looks like stage star Lindsay Mendez may be joining the cast. No official announcement has been made, but an eagle-eyed viewer caught the actress's name up on the Imperial's marquee.

Lindsay Mendez has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Grease, Everyday Rapture, and Godspell. She is well known for her celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked and was most recently seen on Broadway in Significant Other. Mendez earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012.

The revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic will be led by Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Renée Fleming, in her first-ever appearance in a Broadway musical as Nettie Fowler, as well as Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollock as Louise.

Betsy Wolfe was previously announced in the role of Carrie Pipperidge but was forced to leave due to scheduling conflicts. Her replacement has not yet been announced.

Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless musical Carousel describes the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him. Elevated to an epic scale with a sweeping musical score that features some of the most beloved numbers in the American songbook, and incandescent ballet sequences, this story of passion, loss, and redemption introduced Broadway to a new manner of musical drama - one that "set the standard for the 20th-century musical" (Time Magazine) and would captivate theatergoers for generations to come.

The creative team of this new production of Carousel includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth(Costume Design), nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winnerPeggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer(Sound Design), Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), and Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervision and Direction).

The ensemble of Carousel features Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson, and William Youmans. Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

