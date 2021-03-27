Rhonda Hansome Featured at AARP New York Women's History Month Virtual Comedy Show

Actor/comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome closes out the AARP New York Women's History Month virtual comedy series with a performance on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The "Real Fun, Real Laughter, Real Possibilities" event, which is scheduled for 5:00pm (EST), will be streamed on Facebook Live and is free with advance registration: www.aarp.org/nyc.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters.

Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / wordstylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank podcast "Lo & Behold."

According to AARP - which has been working to promote the health and well-being of older Americans for more than sixty years "studies show that laughter can help ease physical ailments and pain, releases dopamine, and reduces stress." Episodes in the family friendly stand-up series have been created specifically for AARP members and their guests.