Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of the New JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical?

A new Shakespeare adaptation is now in theaters. Juliet & Romeo, a movie musical reimagining of the classic play, tells the story of the star-crossed lovers with a pop twist. The film is the first in a movie-musical trilogy based on the real-life 1301 story that inspired Shakespeare’s tale. Find out what critics think of the movie below!

This new take on the tragic romance features a star-studded cast, including Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Rupert Graves, Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, and Derek Jacobi. Clara Rugaard and Jamie Rugaard play the star-crossed lovers, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Nicholas Podany, and GRAMMY Award-winners, Tayla Parx and Ledisi also star.

Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the Juliet & Romeo Franchise finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before.

Writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart, three-time Oscar-winning production Designer Dante Ferretti, and original songs and music from GRAMMY, Evan Kidd Bogart and Justin Gray, all breathe new life into this theatrical classic.

Courtney Howard, Variety: "There’s a better iteration of Bogart and company’s idea still out there, waiting to be fully realized — one that marries stronger original tracks to Shakespeare’s story. And considering the bevy of offerings lately, perhaps we’ll get that perfected version in due time. For now, though, among our pre-existing options, we can score a more substantive and satiating high by revisiting Luhrmann’s lavish production."

William Bibbiani, TheWrap: "I’m not angry at “Juliet & Romeo.” It seems like an earnest attempt to tell an old story in a slightly new way. The problem is it’s an ill-advised attempt. Maybe I’m overthinking it, but to quote Shakespeare, “Teach me how to forget to think.” I can’t help but think, no one can, and I can’t help but think rather poorly of this re-telling. Never was a film I’m more likely to forget, than this of Romeo and his Juliet."

Glenn Kenny, The New York Times: "The Bogarts are sons of Neil Bogart, the blockbuster record exec who empowered both Kiss and Donna Summer back in the day. Watching this largely misbegotten movie (which seems to fulfill all of its aspirations with an utterly tacky ending), then, sometimes brought to mind the sardonic Steely Dan tune “Show Biz Kids.”"

Maggie Lovitt, Collider: "Juliet & Romeo isn’t necessarily a good film, but it is a very fun film, and there are far too few films that seem content in simply entertaining for the sake of entertainment. It’s the perfect film for anyone who yearns for the nostalgia of good-bad films like A Knight’s Tale and Ella Enchanted, with all the melodrama of Tristan & Isolde."

Abigail Stevens: Screen Rant: "Everything up to the twist ending and a weird tease for a sequel (please no) are misfires at resonant emotions and themes, while the actual substance is preachy rather than effective, and the execution isn't anything to sing about either. Those who just want to enjoy the sparkles and a few lines of Shakespeare can perhaps find some entertainment here. For me, Juliet & Romeo is just Romeo and Juliet all over again, with nothing new worth getting excited about."

Julian Roman, MovieWeb: "Bogart takes quite a few liberties in the final act. What happens is predictable because he pretty much gives everything away earlier. It's not necessarily a dealbreaker, but Shakespeare sticklers will probably lose their minds. That being said, we're not watching Broadway or West End theater, so open your mind — and ears — to a different vision."

Rafer Guzmán, Newsday: "If "Juliet & Romeo" had ignored convention and gone for broke, like Baz Lurhmann’s over-the-top version from 1996 or even Franco Zeffirelli’s achingly sincere take from 1968, the movie might have worked. Its fatal flaw is that it does what it thinks it’s supposed to do, instead of following its own heart — the very opposite of what the whole story is about."

Juliet & Romeo is in theaters now. Watch the trailer, and check out BroadwayWorld's interviews with actors Rebel Wilson and Jamie Ward.

