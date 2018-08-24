Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of PASSION at Signature Theatre?

Natascia Diaz, Claybourne Elder, and Steffanie Leigh are starring in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion at Signature Theatre. This new production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, West Side Story). Passion runs through September 23, 2018 in Signature Theatre's MAX Theatre.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Peter Marks, The Washington Post: As I've indicated, though, allow yourself to be swept up in Sondheim's swoon of a score - a series of gentle compositions that attempt a musical version of heavenly immersion - rather than the mundane mechanics of melodrama, to appreciate this remarkable work. It's of no minor consequence that the show opens with Giorgio in bed with Clara (the wonderful Steffanie Leigh), the married Milan socialite with whom he is carrying on an affair, singing "Happiness." The musical is obsessed with the mysteries of what essence of another human being makes one happy. And the notion is reinforced in the production's physical dimension: a stage that divides the theater into two bleachers, and a beautiful set constructed down the middle by Lee Savage that's crowned by a ceiling of what looks like a thousand wedding bouquets.

Bob Ashby, DC Metro Theater Arts: Signature has a long history of doing Sondheim well, and this production is no exception. Every aspect of the show is beautifully realized, every character is finely delineated, and Sondheim's rich, romantic score is played and sung to perfection. For any Sondheim fan, it's a must; for anyone who has not seen Passion before, it can be a revelation.

Sarah Dudley Brown, The Zebra: This production is so intimate, the audience is never more than a few yards away from the action on two sides of a runway-like stage with a sinuous staircase rising on one side and a generous balcony about a floor above the deck of the stage on the other side. Most importantly, at all times, you can hear every word of Sondheim's brilliant rhyming schemes that push the story ever so gently, but firmly toward a surprising, but ultimately supremely satisfying conclusion.

