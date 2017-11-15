Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, written and performed by John Leguizamo, officially opens tonight, November 15, 2017 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). This show is a strictly a limited engagement through Sunday, February 4, 2018.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks Emmy winner John Leguizamo's highly-anticipated return to Broadway, following acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history books, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: The show (which runs about two hours without an intermission) is a tall order for Leguizamo to fill on his own, with overlapping tracks that include a slow and sentimental multicharacter family drama, stand-up comedy, personal confessions, history, political criticism and even an elaborate dance break. Although one can appreciate the sincerity behind Leguizamo's emphasis on his family, his long-winded attempt to dramatize conversations with his son, wife and daughter falls flat and weighs down the rest of the show, in which he interacts directly with the audience with flare, fervor and ease.

Jonathan Mandell, DC Theatre Scene: The ushers are wearing "Ghetto Scholar" sweatshirts in Studio 54, where for his sixth solo show John Leguizamo stands in front of a blackboard and lectures on the history, politics, culture and demographics of the 70 million Latinos in the United States. But Leguizamo is too much of an anarchic comic spirit, master mimic and candid memoirist to be merely erudite. Latin History for Morons exists on three planes - fascinating nuggets of actual history, eclectic comic shtick, and a funny, tender story of the performer's efforts to connect with his family.

Related Articles