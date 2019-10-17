Review Roundup: THE SOUND INSIDE Opens On Broadway - See What The Critics Are Saying!

The acclaimed psychological drama, The Sound Inside, starring Mary Louise Parker and newcomer Will Hochman opens tonight on Broadway! See what the critics are saying!

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.



Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit).



Ms. Parker will revisit her acclaimed performance as "Bella" in Rapp's new play following its world premiere last summer at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Will Hochman will make his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."

David Cote, Observer: Unimpressed viewers could say that The Sound Inside is a gnomic short story pretending to be theater, but it's too liquid and rhetorical, too performative, to deserve that designation. (I've used it with other plays before.) Our presence in the room is essential to puzzling out of the facts presented to us, and Cromer's hushed, perfectly modulated staging unfolds with terrifying clarity, yet forces no conclusions on us. Hochman's Christopher, ardent but still the blank page of youth, brings off his swaggering lines with grace and humor. I didn't think I could revere Mary-Louise Parker more than I did, but arch, awkward Bella is one of her sharpest, funniest, most lived-in performances ever. Acerbic, detached, and monumentally sad, her Bella reminds any writer or lover of books why literature is the consolation of a lifetime, and sometimes a prison. The Sound Inside is a brilliant and unsettling portrait of a person who may escape death, but never the compulsion to transcribe that sentence that won't quit your head.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: David Cromer directs his two actors as if they were accomplices in a crime. (It helps that Bella and Christopher repeatedly discuss Dostoevsky and his murderous antihero Raskolnikov.) There's something bordering on the obscene about many of these chat fests. That the two never get intimate in the physical sense only adds to the overall discomfort. What Bella and Christopher write is far more revealing than anything they tell each other, or do. They can hide from everyone on campus, but not each other.

