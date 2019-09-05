Review Roundup: Harold Pinter's BETRAYAL Returns To Broadway - What Did The Critics Think?

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: Director Jamie Lloyd's impeccable direction - now on Broadway, after a hot-ticket London run - strips Pinter's 1978 play to its bare bones: the excruciating examination of the slow death of a marriage. It's a daring approach, leaving the characters nowhere to hide. Certainly not in the language, which is so famously spare that even the pauses pulse with unspoken emotion and hidden meaning. And definitely not in the staging, which is the essence of minimalism.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Secret love shacks, or love flats as the case may be, notwithstanding, no affair is an island built for two - there's always at least a third person in the mix, typically considered the betrayed. In Jamie Lloyd's masterful revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal - one is tempted to call it a reinvention, so deeply and definitely urgent is his take - three of the ever-shifting betrayers and betrayees occupy the stage at all times, one or another bearing silent witness as the other two enact an affair's all-too-familiar scenes of lies, transgressions, excitement and the love that, at least fleetingly, prompts it all.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Director Jamie Lloyd's production, the play's third Broadway revival in 18 years, is capably acted but spare, gray and chilly; there is no set but two wooden chairs, a small folding table and a back wall that sometimes moves forward or backward. In each of the two-person scenes, the absent character lingers onstage like a gloomy ghost, sometimes nursing a drink. Everything seems intended to suggest the very English repression of great passions that the play never actually conveys. At the performance I attended, Hiddleston's icy facade cracked-during the scene in which he discovers his wife's adultery-to release a physical outpouring of fluid so profuse that it seemed like a magic trick, as though the actor had swiftly turned on and off a faucet that was hidden in his face. It was a strange and incongruous moment, and it provided a welcome burst of surprise in a production that is otherwise a chic and dreary affair.

Steven Suskin, New York Stage Review: Harold Pinter's Betrayal has returned to Broadway less than six years after the play's last starry, smashingly successful visit. Don't let that dissuade you: The new production at the Jacobs is equally excellent, equally exciting, and likely to be a premium-ticket sellout for the duration of its 17-week engagement. This thanks to incisive performances from Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton, plus an intriguing and often surprising production from director Jamie Lloyd.

Robert Hofler, TheWrap: This "Betrayal" revival, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is as bare and stark as the last Broadway revival, directed by Mike Nichols, was fussy and overproduced. Soutra Gilmour's set consists of a table and chairs, two turntables, and a back wall that, when the atmosphere turns claustrophobic, pushes the actors down stage almost into the audience's lap. Jon Clark's lighting brings to mind an office or a laboratory. Never do these design elements or Lloyd's direction give any of these characters the chance to escape from each other. It's the problem with being in an extramarital relationship: There's never only two people in bed at the same time. Those other not-present partners have a way of hovering over the bed sheets. Lloyd's direction puts that crowded predicament in boldface.

Related Articles