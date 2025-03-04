Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On La Jolla's 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3 Summers of Lincoln, starring Ivan Hernandez, Quentin Earl Darrington, Carmen Cusack, John-Andrew Morrison, and more is now on stage at La Jolla Playhouse. The world premiere musical is now playing at La Jolla Playhouse through March 23.

This is the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt and Memphis). Composer Crystal Monee Hall and lyricist Daniel J. Watts complete the multi-award-winning creative team. With an epic original score blending gospel, R&B and powerhouse anthems, 3 Summers of Lincoln is the next unmissable world premiere from La Jolla Playhouse.

The cast features Ivan Hernandez a Presidsent Abraham Lincoln, Eric Anderson as George B. McClellan; Carmen Cusack as Mary Todd Lincoln; and Quentin Earl Darrington as Frederick Douglass. They are joined by John-Andrew Morrison as William Slade and Saycon Sengbloh as Elizabeth Keckley, and ensemble members Geno Carr, Alaman Diadhiou, Fernell Hogan, Jana Krumholtz, Bets Malone, Magic Mosley, Kent D'Angelo James Overshown, Noah Rivera, Naomi Tiana Rodgers, Evan Ruggiero, Nathan Salstone, Johnathan Tanner and Blake Zelesnikar, plus swings: Van Angelo, DeShawn Travis Bowens, Michael Samarie George, Michael Allan Haggerty and Jaxon Smith.

3 Summers of Lincoln is a gripping new musical that tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation's history, and a divided country coming together. Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.

The creative team includes: Derek McLane, Scenic Designer; Toni-Leslie James, Costume Designer; Amanda Zieve, Lighting Designer; Jonathan Deans and Mike Tracey, Co-Sound Designers; David Bengali and Hana S. Kim, Co-Projection Designers; Matthew Armentrout, Wig and Hair Designer; Wilkie Ferguson, Music Supervisor; Victoria Theodore, Music Director; Michael Thurber, Orchestrator; Ann James, Sensitivity Specialist; The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Jacole Kitchen, Casting; James Latus, Stage Manager; Alexa Burn and Monét Thibou, Assistant Stage Managers.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Pam Kragen, San Diego Tribune: Arriving 10 years after “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s much-lauded founding fathers musical, “3 Summers” is sure to be compared to its predecessor by audience members and critics. But Monee Hall’s rich score sounds nothing like Miranda’s rap-laden sound, and this musical has a very different feel and visual style. It also arrives this month at a perilous time in American history, where radical action like that taken by Lincoln and Douglass has never been needed more.

Reader Reviews