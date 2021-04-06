Review Roundup: BLINDNESS at the Daryl Roth Theatre

Blindness, The Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and directed by Walter Meierjohann, is now open at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East).

Presented by Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth, Blindness will mark one of the first performing arts events to open in New York City.

Blindness is a socially distanced sound and light experience. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Want to learn more about the production? Check out the Stage Mag that audiences get at the theatre.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Maya Phillips, New York Times: For someone like me, who had just read the novel, "Blindness" is more a sensory experience than a richly theatrical evocation; more than a fable about hope and humanity, it plays as a thrill for long-deprived ears and eyes. By the time I departed the theater, the milky gray ambivalence of the afternoon sky had finally given way to rain, the kind of rain that baptizes the trio of women in the production's last scene. I left thinking not about order and chaos, individuality and community, empathy and selfishness, as I expected I might. I only considered the blunt fact of my vision - the sights of Union Square, its pedestrians and traffic. In other words, the electrifying panorama of the world around me - though I also knew there was so much more to be explored.

Check back later for more reviews!

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks