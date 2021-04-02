BroadwayWorld Partners with BLINDNESS to Provide Audiences with First Off-Broadway Stage Mag

Tonight, Blindness makes history as one of the first shows to return to New York City, beginning performances off-Broadway. As audiences gather at the Daryl Roth Theatre, they will be welcomed to the show by BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag- a digital, interactive show program.

"We are pleased to be working with BroadwayWorld on a digital program for Blindness in NYC. This service is one of many ways we are ensuring patron safety as we return to the theatre," said Blindness Producer Daryl Roth.

"BroadwayWorld is excited to help usher theatres and audiences into a new era with Stage Mag, and honored to be teaming with one of the first shows back after such a trying year," said BroadwayWorld's Nicole Rosky. "It is our sincere hope that Stage Mag helps to elevate the theatre-going experience in 2021 and beyond."

Learn all about Blindness with the production's official Stage Mag below. Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Blindness is a socially distanced sound and light experience. Through spellbinding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson, it unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever in the blink of an eye, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

Blindness's sold-out premiere at the Donmar garnered glowing reviews and brought appreciative patrons together to witness its urgent and timely message. Just as it was presented in London, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design. Together - and safely - they will experience the importance of community in our present moment, and be reminded of the hope that lies ahead.

Visit www.BlindnessEvent.com to view the current performance schedule and purchase tickets. All tickets will be sold in advance online. A simplified ticket exchange process has also been implemented online for the convenience of all patrons.