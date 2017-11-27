Review Roundup: ANNIE at Paper Mill Playhouse

It's the hard-knock life! Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the hit Broadway Tony Award-winning musical Annie, based on "Little Orphan Annie," with book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and musical direction by Jeffrey Saver.

The principal cast features Paper Mill Playhouse favorite Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as the irascible Miss Hannigan and Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Oliver Warbucks, Erin Mackey as Grace Farrell, Cooper Grodin as Rooster Hannigan, Kim Savaas Lily St. Regis, Kevin Pariseau as Franklin D. Roosevelt, and alternating in the role of Annie are Peyton Ella and Cassidy Pry.

Annie, the world's best-loved family musical returns to Paper Mill Playhouse just in time for the holidays. Little Orphan Annie is taken from her orphanage, and the clutches of cruel Miss Hannigan, to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks' mansion for the holidays. When Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, they set out on an epic mission to find Annie's parents. Winner of the Best Musical Tony Award, Annie includes such unforgettable songs as "It's the Hard-Knock Life," "Easy Street," "A New Deal for Christmas," plus the eternal anthem of optimism, "Tomorrow."

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Marina Kennedy, BroadwayWorld: This is the finest production of Annie you could ever hope to see. Invite your friends and bring the whole family to enjoy the show that has pleased musical theatre lovers for generations...Audiences will be absolutely wowed by the cast of Annie. It is the ideal company to bring the spirit of the holiday classic to life with its heartfelt story and beloved musical numbers...We saw the opening night production with Cassidy Pry who perfectly captured the role of Annie.

Liz Keill, TapInto.net: But the orphans are really at the heart of this musical, especially fourth grader Sloane Wolfe, who does cartwheels and never misses a beat with all the song and dance numbers. "It's the Hard Knock Life" as them all singing about their dreary existence. Gabby Beredo, Michelle Henderson, Eve Johnson, Lauren Sun, Eve Johnson and Tessa Noelle Frascogna give it their all as the bane of Miss Hannigan's existence.